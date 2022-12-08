Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,703 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,703 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $48,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $56,494,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1,265.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,175,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,504 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,026,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $27,688,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.61. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.