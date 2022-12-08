Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,396 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,396 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $49,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 4,038.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 900.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DORM. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $85.86 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.98.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

