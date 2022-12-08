Northern Trust Corp Sells 214,712 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,235,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,712 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $46,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,773,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,211,000 after acquiring an additional 302,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,950,000 after acquiring an additional 413,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,739,000 after acquiring an additional 169,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,064,000 after acquiring an additional 94,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RYN opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.89. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.