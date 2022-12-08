Northern Trust Corp Sells 22,239 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,239 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $47,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $78.62.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

