Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,674 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,674 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $52,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

