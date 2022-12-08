Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,166 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,443,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,166 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $50,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 440,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 272,046 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 13,464 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 204,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 134,640 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Exelixis by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 383,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. Cowen decreased their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

