Northern Trust Corp Sells 36,589 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 841,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $46,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Semtech Price Performance

Semtech Profile

SMTC stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

