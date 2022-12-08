Northern Trust Corp Sells 40,346 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $48,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Trex by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Trex by 27.1% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 369,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 78,768 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Trex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of TREX opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

