Northern Trust Corp Sells 46,291 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,117,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,291 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $52,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CVB Financial by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $27.30 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CVBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $992,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

