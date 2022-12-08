Northern Trust Corp Sells 50,737 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 640,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,737 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $46,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,044,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 227,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after acquiring an additional 140,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 691.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 131,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $8,446,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.06. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.