Northern Trust Corp Sells 73,632 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 73,632 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $51,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $81.76.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,657. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

