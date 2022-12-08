Northern Trust Corp Sells 775,642 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 775,642 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $51,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,028.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,338 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

