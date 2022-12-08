Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,827,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 140,869 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $46,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 154,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 89,017 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,655,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNX opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.08 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

