NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Shares Gap Down to $40.84

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.84, but opened at $37.41. NRG Energy shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 87,261 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,414,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,459,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,430 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,147,000 after acquiring an additional 113,422 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

