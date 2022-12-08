NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in NV5 Global were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,720.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,056. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NVEE opened at $147.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.58 and a twelve month high of $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

