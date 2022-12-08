O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in O-I Glass by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 8.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass Profile

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

