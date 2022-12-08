OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $570,100. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.15. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.