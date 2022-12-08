Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.3 %

ORI stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

