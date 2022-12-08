Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,893 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $52,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Old Republic International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Old Republic International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Old Republic International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 689,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.3 %

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.