OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,402,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of OptiNose worth $45,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OptiNose by 65.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in OptiNose by 68.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $171,198.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,003.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $84,003.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $171,198.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,003.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,531 shares of company stock worth $300,182. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OptiNose Stock Up 8.0 %

OptiNose stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.22.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About OptiNose

(Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.