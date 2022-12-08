Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2,210.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 434,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 415,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $413.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

