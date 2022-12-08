OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Down to $39.38

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.38, but opened at $38.17. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 3 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIDS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a market cap of $942.92 million, a P/E ratio of 108.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,961,000 after purchasing an additional 302,186 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 62,638 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

