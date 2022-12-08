Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 617,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $50,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,196.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.7 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 108.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.