Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $88,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 72.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OTTR. StockNews.com cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group cut their price target on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

