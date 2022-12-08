Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after acquiring an additional 90,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,407,000 after acquiring an additional 324,280 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,968,000 after acquiring an additional 324,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,305. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

