Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,610,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,056 in the last 90 days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

