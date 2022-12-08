Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after buying an additional 91,198 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.23%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

