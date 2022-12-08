Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG opened at $125.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.