Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock Holdings Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAG opened at $125.57 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.24.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. Bank of America decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

