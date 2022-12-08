Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 435.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

