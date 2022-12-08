Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Down to $24.67

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $23.17. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 128 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 283,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 63,301 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

