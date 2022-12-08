Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Position Reduced by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,204,000 after purchasing an additional 314,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after buying an additional 401,749 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth approximately $37,437,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 447,019 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

