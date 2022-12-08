Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.865 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 73.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

