Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,806 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 839,836 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,149,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 554,230 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,244,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 432,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $657.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

