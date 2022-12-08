Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,492 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $42,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 111.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

PRVA stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 285,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $6,430,209.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,887,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,821,232.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,706,443 shares of company stock valued at $121,012,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

