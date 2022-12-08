Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stake Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 78.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,425,000 after buying an additional 640,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Privia Health Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Privia Health Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Privia Health Group by 210.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $275,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,875,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,722,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $275,737.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,875,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,722,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,706,443 shares of company stock worth $121,012,607 in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRVA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 0.66. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

