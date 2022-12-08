ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $28.86

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.86, but opened at $27.84. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 6,830 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $4,283,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

