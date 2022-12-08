Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,445 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PB opened at $71.86 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.55.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

