Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,445 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 149.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

PB stock opened at $71.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

