PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $75.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

PVH stock opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 2,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

