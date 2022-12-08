Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Qumu Stock Performance

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

Institutional Trading of Qumu

Qumu Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Further Reading

