Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
