Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.22. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 3,885 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

In related news, Director Shashank Samant acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after purchasing an additional 711,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 102.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.