Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,681 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rambus were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Rambus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Rambus by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Rambus by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 47,677 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $3,581,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Rambus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 490,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,048. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

