Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,347,000 after purchasing an additional 570,608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $120.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.44. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

