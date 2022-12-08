Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

NYSE RGA opened at $145.21 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.83 and a 1-year high of $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.