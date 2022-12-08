RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $182.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $189.77.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.