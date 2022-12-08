RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,454,000 after purchasing an additional 447,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,382,000 after purchasing an additional 208,690 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 151,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $17,950,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $182.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.97.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

