ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Up to $219.35

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.35, but opened at $226.99. ResMed shares last traded at $216.17, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.98 and a 200-day moving average of $221.11.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

In related news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,315 shares of company stock worth $17,197,738. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

