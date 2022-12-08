Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.56 Million Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,887.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Les Lehner bought 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $398,772.74. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $942,467.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

