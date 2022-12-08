Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,631 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Denbury were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denbury by 553.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,969,000 after buying an additional 1,551,925 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Denbury by 18.6% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,922,000 after acquiring an additional 710,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Denbury by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 470.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 492,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 406,063 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $31,152,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of DEN stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.73. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.76.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $439.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.